Defender Howard Beverland leaves Crusaders by mutual consent

  • From the section Irish
Howard Beverland
Beverland scored five goals in 136 appearances for Crusaders

Defender Howard Beverland has left Crusaders by mutual consent after four years with the north Belfast club.

The centre-back joined from Coleraine, where he was captain, in 2016 and helped the Crues to the 2017-18 Irish Premiership title.

The 30-year-old Ballymoney native was also part of the squad that clinched the Irish Cup in 2019.

He made 136 appearances for the Crues, scoring five goals.

"Howard is a tough tackling, no nonsense defender who would put his head or foot in where he knew it would hurt but he did anyway," said a Crusaders statement.

"He would often reappear patched up ready to continue such was his commitment.

"He was also well liked off the pitch and never refused a chat or a picture with anyone at Seaview."

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you