Defender Howard Beverland leaves Crusaders by mutual consent
Defender Howard Beverland has left Crusaders by mutual consent after four years with the north Belfast club.
The centre-back joined from Coleraine, where he was captain, in 2016 and helped the Crues to the 2017-18 Irish Premiership title.
The 30-year-old Ballymoney native was also part of the squad that clinched the Irish Cup in 2019.
He made 136 appearances for the Crues, scoring five goals.
"Howard is a tough tackling, no nonsense defender who would put his head or foot in where he knew it would hurt but he did anyway," said a Crusaders statement.
"He would often reappear patched up ready to continue such was his commitment.
"He was also well liked off the pitch and never refused a chat or a picture with anyone at Seaview."