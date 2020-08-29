Last updated on .From the section Irish

O'Connor made 11 appearances for Northern Ireland between 2008 and 2013

Irish Premiership side Glenavon have signed Northern Ireland international Michael O'Connor on a two-year deal.

O'Connor, 32, joined Salford City from Lincoln in January but made only eight appearances before his time at the club was cut short by the pandemic.

The midfielder arrives at Mourneview Park having played for Crewe Alexandra, Scunthorpe United and Lincoln, where he won promotion from League Two in the 2018-19 season.

O'Connor won his 11th NI cap in 2013.

Glenavon finished seventh in a disappointing 2019-20 campaign having spent the previous number of seasons vying for a European place.

Having lost star player Josh Daniels to Shrewsbury Town earlier this summer, bringing in a player with the pedigree of O'Connor is a considerable boost for the Lurgan Blues.

"It's a big coup for the club," manager Gary Hamilton told the club website.

"If you look at his career, since he turned 16 he has played consistently in the Football League.

"It's another great signing and we're delighted to get him on board. For a club like Glenavon, with the money there is about the league at the moment, to get Michael on board is a top signing for us."