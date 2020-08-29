Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Brighton's last home game with fans was against Crystal Palace on 29 February

Brighton fans have had their first taste of watching live football at the Amex Stadium for six months, with a restricted number allowed in for Saturday's friendly against Chelsea.

Some 2,500 supporters were able to watch the game as part of a government trial event for the return of fans to stadiums for matches.

The Seagulls are the first Premier League club to allow fans into their ground for a game since the coronavirus pandemic led to football being halted in March.

The game finished 1-1, with Pascal Gross levelling with a late penalty for Brighton after Germany forward Timo Werner's first goal for Chelsea.

This week, a number of the Blues' players went into quarantine after returning from their summer break.

It is not known if any players have tested positive for Covid-19.

Signs instructed supporters of what was expected of them during their visit to the ground

Fans were required to observe social distancing measures and wear face coverings both outside and inside the stadium, but could remove them once in their seat