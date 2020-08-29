Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Jonny Smith scored nine goals for Oldham in League Two in 2019-20 before the regular season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic

League One newcomers Swindon Town have signed Bristol City winger Jonny Smith on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old, who has also signed a new contract with City until the summer of 2022, arrived at Ashton Gate from Wrexham in 2016.

He has previously spent time on loan at Cheltenham Town, AFC Fylde, Tranmere Rovers and Oldham Athletic.

Smith scored 11 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions during his spell with the Latics last season.

