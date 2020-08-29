Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Jamie Murphy struggled for first-team action at Rangers after suffering a cruciate injury

Jamie Murphy will be a "real asset" for Hibernian, head coach Jack Ross said after signing the winger from Rangers.

The Scotland cap, whose season-long loan will be followed with a one-year deal, played 29 games in an injury-plagued two and a half years at Ibrox.

Murphy, 31, scored seven goals on loan at Burton Albion last term, and has also played for Brighton and Sheffield United after starting at Motherwell.

"Jamie is proven quality and offers us another option out wide," added Ross.

"It's also apparent just how keen he is to play football and win games."

Hibs have made their best start to a top-flight campaign in 46 years and host Aberdeen on Sunday.

