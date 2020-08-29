Highland League cuts number of fixtures from 32 to 16
Highland League sides will play 16 games this season, with the campaign beginning on 17 October.
Each club will play eight of their rivals home and another eight away in the 17-team division.
The Highland League Cup will move to a group format rather than a straight knockout, meaning each club will be guaranteed two home ties.
Brora Rangers were awarded the title when season 2019-20 was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.