England-based players like John McGinn have not played a competitive match for six weeks

A lack of match sharpness for England-based players is a "worry" for Scotland as they prepare to open their Nations League campaign, says James McFadden.

Liam Cooper, John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong and others will not have played a competitive game for six weeks by Friday's game with Israel.

Captain Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney featured in the Community Shield last Saturday.

"Before lockdown I'd have been more comfortable," McFadden said.

"The players were fit and playing. You look at the amount of English-based players that we've got who haven't been playing as many games and that's got to be a worry.

"Players are fit now, they should be alright. But they won't be 100%."

Scotland host Israel and travel to face the Czech Republic on Monday in Group Two of Nations League B, in which they will also face Slovakia.

The tournament could provide a back door to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and comes before the play-off semi-final meeting with the Israelis as Scotland bid to reach the European Championships next year.

Scotland beat Cyrpus and Kazakhstan in their last two games before the coronavirus pandemic halted football and McFadden, a former player and coach with the national side, believes some positivity has returned.

"We've got players playing at a high level personally and a few playing in the Premier League and European competition," he said.

"It's a good Nations League group. I think we can put a strong team out, but we just need to have the belief that we can get off to a flyer in the first two games which will set up the Nations League and preparation for the play-off.

"That is the biggest game we'll have had for 17 years, since the play-off with Holland."