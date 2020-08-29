Myles Hippolyte: Scunthorpe United sign Yeovil Town forward on two-year deal
Scunthorpe United have signed forward Myles Hippolyte from National League side Yeovil Town for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.
Hippolyte began his career with Brentford before moving to Scotland where he played for Livingston, Falkirk, St Mirren and Dunfermline.
The 25-year-old has scored 35 goals in 211 senior career appearances.
"He does a really good job down the flanks, scores goals and creates chances," said Iron boss Neil Cox.
