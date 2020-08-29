Welsh football pre-season guide 2020-21

Marlon Pack and Matt Grimes compete for the ball
Cardiff's Marlon Pack and Matt Grimes of Swansea compete for the ball

Last season saw unfancied Cardiff City and Swansea City reach the Championship play-offs and both will be looking to build on their efforts in 2020-21.

Newport County remained in League Two, while Wrexham will again attempt to return to the Football League from the National League next term.

Last season suffered disruption caused by Covid-19, with 2019-20 concluded in games played behind closed doors for the Swans and Bluebirds.

The coming campaign is set to face similar difficulties, but the pre-season preparations are already underway.

Tues, 25 August

Cardiff City 3-0 Newport County

Fri 28 August

Bristol Rovers 1-2 Cardiff City

Sat, 29 August

Southampton 7-1 Swansea City

