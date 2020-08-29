Welsh football pre-season guide 2020-21
Last season saw unfancied Cardiff City and Swansea City reach the Championship play-offs and both will be looking to build on their efforts in 2020-21.
Newport County remained in League Two, while Wrexham will again attempt to return to the Football League from the National League next term.
Last season suffered disruption caused by Covid-19, with 2019-20 concluded in games played behind closed doors for the Swans and Bluebirds.
The coming campaign is set to face similar difficulties, but the pre-season preparations are already underway.
Tues, 25 August
Cardiff City 3-0 Newport County
Fri 28 August
Bristol Rovers 1-2 Cardiff City
Sat, 29 August
Southampton 7-1 Swansea City