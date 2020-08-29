Welsh football pre-season guide 2020-21

Cardiff's Marlon Pack and Matt Grimes of Swansea compete for the ball

Last season saw unfancied Cardiff City and Swansea City reach the Championship play-offs and both will be looking to build on their efforts in 2020-21.

Newport County remained in League Two, while Wrexham will again attempt to return to the Football League from the National League next term.

Last season suffered disruption caused by Covid-19, with 2019-20 concluded in games played behind closed doors for the Swans and Bluebirds.

The coming campaign is set to face similar difficulties, but the pre-season preparations are already underway.

Tues, 25 August

Cardiff City 3-0 Newport County

Fri 28 August

Bristol Rovers 1-2 Cardiff City

Sat, 29 August

Southampton 7-1 Swansea City