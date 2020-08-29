Veljko Paunovic: Reading appoint Serb as manager, replacing Mark Bowen

Paunovic (right) brought in World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger during his time at Chcoga Fire

Championship side Reading have appointed Veljko Paunovic as manager, a week before the new season starts.

Paunovic replaces Mark Bowen, who had been in charge since October and is understood to be returning to his previous role as director of football.

The Serb has been out of management since he left Chicago Fire in November 2019 following a four-year spell with the Major League Soccer side.

"Veljko impressed us immediately," said Royals owner Dai Yongge.

"With vast experience of top-flight football as a player and a coach across Europe and in the United States, and with proven pedigree of successfully working with young up-and-coming footballers on the domestic and international scene, I am confident Veljko can help take this club forward."

After a playing career in his homeland as well as in Spain, Germany, Russia and the USA, Paunovic also previously coached the Serbia Under-18s, Under-19s and Under-20s before moving into club management.

Reading are in Portugal for a pre-season training camp where Paunovic will meet his players for the first time.

The Royals' first competitive match of the new season is at home to Colchester in the EFL Cup first round next Saturday.

The club say Paunovic, 43, will formally take charge of the team before their first Championship game at Derby on Saturday, 12 September.