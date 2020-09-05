EFL Cup - First Round South
NewportNewport County2SwanseaSwansea City0

Line-ups

Newport

  • 1Townsend
  • 32Shephard
  • 5Howkins
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 4LabadieBooked at 44mins
  • 10Sheehan
  • 3Haynes
  • 19Twine
  • 11Abrahams
  • 21Collins

Substitutes

  • 2Baker
  • 7Willmott
  • 9Amond
  • 20Janneh
  • 29Taylor
  • 30King
  • 33Woodiwiss

Swansea

  • 1Woodman
  • 7Smith
  • 4Rodon
  • 26Naughton
  • 15Routledge
  • 6Fulton
  • 11Gibbs-White
  • 24Bidwell
  • 8Grimes
  • 10A Ayew
  • 9Lowe

Substitutes

  • 13Benda
  • 16Asoro
  • 17Peterson
  • 21Dhanda
  • 30Rushesha
  • 37Williams
  • 38Evans
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Newport County 2, Swansea City 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jake Bidwell (Swansea City).

  3. Post update

    Liam Shephard (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Newport County 2, Swansea City 0. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

  5. Booking

    Joss Labadie (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Collins with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jake Bidwell (Swansea City).

  10. Post update

    Liam Shephard (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).

  12. Post update

    Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Korey Smith (Swansea City).

  14. Post update

    Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Haynes (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matthew Dolan following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jay Fulton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Shephard.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Shephard (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Haynes (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mickey Demetriou.

