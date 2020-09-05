First Half ends, Newport County 2, Swansea City 0.
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Townsend
- 32Shephard
- 5Howkins
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 4LabadieBooked at 44mins
- 10Sheehan
- 3Haynes
- 19Twine
- 11Abrahams
- 21Collins
Substitutes
- 2Baker
- 7Willmott
- 9Amond
- 20Janneh
- 29Taylor
- 30King
- 33Woodiwiss
Swansea
- 1Woodman
- 7Smith
- 4Rodon
- 26Naughton
- 15Routledge
- 6Fulton
- 11Gibbs-White
- 24Bidwell
- 8Grimes
- 10A Ayew
- 9Lowe
Substitutes
- 13Benda
- 16Asoro
- 17Peterson
- 21Dhanda
- 30Rushesha
- 37Williams
- 38Evans
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Swansea City).
Liam Shephard (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 2, Swansea City 0. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Booking
Joss Labadie (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Morgan Gibbs-White (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Collins with a cross.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Swansea City).
Liam Shephard (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).
Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Korey Smith (Swansea City).
Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Haynes (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matthew Dolan following a corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jay Fulton.
Attempt blocked. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Shephard.
Attempt blocked. Liam Shephard (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.
Attempt saved. Ryan Haynes (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mickey Demetriou.
