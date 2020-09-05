EFL Cup - First Round South
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle0QPRQueens Park Rangers1

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 1Cooper
  • 4Aimson
  • 5Wootton
  • 2Watts
  • 8Edwards
  • 16MacLeod
  • 15Grant
  • 10Mayor
  • 32Cooper
  • 9Hardie
  • 7Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Canavan
  • 11Telford
  • 19Lolos
  • 20Randell
  • 27Law
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 43Coombes

QPR

  • 1Lumley
  • 24Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 23Masterson
  • 14Manning
  • 12Ball
  • 22Carroll
  • 8Amos
  • 10Chair
  • 11Osayi-Samuel
  • 18Oteh

Substitutes

  • 2Kane
  • 3Wallace
  • 17Shodipo
  • 26Bettache
  • 32Kelly
  • 38Smyth
  • 40Gubbins
Referee:
Antony Coggins

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aramide Oteh (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bright Samuel.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Grant.

  5. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Frank Nouble (Plymouth Argyle).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis MacLeod (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Mayor.

  8. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis MacLeod (Plymouth Argyle).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers).

  11. Post update

    George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).

  14. Post update

    Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle).

  16. Post update

    Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kelland Watts (Plymouth Argyle).

  18. Post update

    George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

