Line-ups
Plymouth
- 1Cooper
- 4Aimson
- 5Wootton
- 2Watts
- 8Edwards
- 16MacLeod
- 15Grant
- 10Mayor
- 32Cooper
- 9Hardie
- 7Nouble
Substitutes
- 6Canavan
- 11Telford
- 19Lolos
- 20Randell
- 27Law
- 28Pereira Camará
- 43Coombes
QPR
- 1Lumley
- 24Kakay
- 4Dickie
- 23Masterson
- 14Manning
- 12Ball
- 22Carroll
- 8Amos
- 10Chair
- 11Osayi-Samuel
- 18Oteh
Substitutes
- 2Kane
- 3Wallace
- 17Shodipo
- 26Bettache
- 32Kelly
- 38Smyth
- 40Gubbins
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt blocked. Aramide Oteh (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bright Samuel.
Attempt blocked. Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Grant.
Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frank Nouble (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt blocked. Lewis MacLeod (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Mayor.
Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis MacLeod (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers).
George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle).
Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kelland Watts (Plymouth Argyle).
George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers).
Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
