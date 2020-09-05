EFL Cup - First Round South
CrawleyCrawley Town13:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 32McGill
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 5McNerney
  • 24Craig
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 21Bulman
  • 12Ferguson
  • 11Frost
  • 8Powell
  • 23Ashford
  • 10Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 3Doherty
  • 9German
  • 18Sesay
  • 26Galach
  • 27Khaleel
  • 31Jones
  • 39Hessenthaler

Millwall

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 3Wallace
  • 5Cooper
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 18Leonard
  • 8Thompson
  • 19Woods
  • 14Malone
  • 21Mahoney
  • 10Smith
  • 20Bennett

Substitutes

  • 6Williams
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 15Pearce
  • 26Skalak
  • 32Burey
  • 41Wright
Referee:
David Rock

Match report to follow.

