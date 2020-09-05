CrawleyCrawley Town13:00MillwallMillwall
Line-ups
Crawley
- 32McGill
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 5McNerney
- 24Craig
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 21Bulman
- 12Ferguson
- 11Frost
- 8Powell
- 23Ashford
- 10Nadesan
Substitutes
- 3Doherty
- 9German
- 18Sesay
- 26Galach
- 27Khaleel
- 31Jones
- 39Hessenthaler
Millwall
- 33Bialkowski
- 3Wallace
- 5Cooper
- 4Hutchinson
- 18Leonard
- 8Thompson
- 19Woods
- 14Malone
- 21Mahoney
- 10Smith
- 20Bennett
Substitutes
- 6Williams
- 7Wallace
- 9Bradshaw
- 15Pearce
- 26Skalak
- 32Burey
- 41Wright
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match report to follow.