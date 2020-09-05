EFL Cup - First Round South
GillinghamGillingham13:00SouthendSouthend United
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 26Maghoma
  • 14McKenzie
  • 6Medley
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 8Dempsey
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 16MacDonald
  • 15Akinde
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 5Tucker
  • 7Willock
  • 11Coyle
  • 12Walsh
  • 18Mellis
  • 23Woods

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Bwomono
  • 22Taylor
  • 5Hobson
  • 48White
  • 7Green
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 8Dieng
  • 11Egbri
  • 23Kelman
  • 10Goodship

Substitutes

  • 9Humphrys
  • 13Seaden
  • 15Gard
  • 16Phillips
  • 19Kinali
  • 30Mitchell-Nelson
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match report to follow.

