EFL Cup - First Round North
DerbyDerby County0BarrowBarrow0

Line-ups

Derby

  • 21Roos
  • 6te Wierik
  • 22Evans
  • 16Clarke
  • 26Buchanan
  • 25Holmes
  • 8Bird
  • 38Knight
  • 3Forsyth
  • 17Sibley
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 2Wisdom
  • 4Shinnie
  • 18Whittaker
  • 27Ravas
  • 33Davies
  • 45Shonibare
  • 47Solomon

Barrow

  • 1Dixon
  • 2BrownBooked at 44mins
  • 14Jones
  • 5Platt
  • 24Ntlhe
  • 11Kay
  • 10Hardcastle
  • 8Jones
  • 16Beadling
  • 22Hindle
  • 20Angus

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 6Hird
  • 7Gribbin
  • 17Penfold
  • 19Wilson
  • 25Biggins
  • 33James
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamBarrow
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Derby County 0, Barrow 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).

  3. Post update

    James Jones (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Booking

    Connor Brown (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Connor Brown (Barrow).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Buchanan (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mike te Wierik.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jason Knight (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Bird.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Bird with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by James Jones.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Max Bird (Derby County).

  12. Post update

    Dior Angus (Barrow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Lee Buchanan (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jack Hindle (Barrow).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Tom Beadling.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Lewis Hardcastle.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).

  18. Post update

    Connor Brown (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Kgosi Ntlhe.

Match report to follow.

