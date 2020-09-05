First Half ends, Derby County 0, Barrow 0.
Line-ups
Derby
- 21Roos
- 6te Wierik
- 22Evans
- 16Clarke
- 26Buchanan
- 25Holmes
- 8Bird
- 38Knight
- 3Forsyth
- 17Sibley
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 2Wisdom
- 4Shinnie
- 18Whittaker
- 27Ravas
- 33Davies
- 45Shonibare
- 47Solomon
Barrow
- 1Dixon
- 2BrownBooked at 44mins
- 14Jones
- 5Platt
- 24Ntlhe
- 11Kay
- 10Hardcastle
- 8Jones
- 16Beadling
- 22Hindle
- 20Angus
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 6Hird
- 7Gribbin
- 17Penfold
- 19Wilson
- 25Biggins
- 33James
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
James Jones (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Connor Brown (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Brown (Barrow).
Attempt blocked. Lee Buchanan (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mike te Wierik.
Attempt saved. Jason Knight (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Bird.
Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Bird with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by James Jones.
Foul by Max Bird (Derby County).
Dior Angus (Barrow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lee Buchanan (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Hindle (Barrow).
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Tom Beadling.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Lewis Hardcastle.
Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).
Connor Brown (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Kgosi Ntlhe.
