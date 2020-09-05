Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
EFL Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
SAT 05 Sept 2020
EFL Cup - First Round North
Bolton
Bolton Wanderers
15:00
Bradford
Bradford City
Venue:
University of Bolton Stadium
Last updated on
25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
.
From the section
League Cup
Match report to follow.
Top Stories
Watch: British Athletics Championships: 200m finals feature on day two
Live
Live
From the section
Athletics
Tour de France - stage eight in the Pyrenees mountains
Live
Live
From the section
Cycling
Scotland game in Czech Rep on, says Uefa
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Football