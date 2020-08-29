Scottish gossip: Odsonne Edouard, Charlie Adam, Jamie Murphy, Ryan Gauld

"We don't need to sell any of our players, we don't want to sell any of our players." That's what manager Neil Lennon has to say about the idea that Celtic's Champions League qualifying exit necessitates the sale of his star striker Odsonne Edouard or others. (Sun)

Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld, now at Farense, has been voted the top player in the Portuguese second tier. (Sun)

Jamie Murphy is the subject of a move by Hibernian to take the winger from Ibrox to Easter Road on loan or in a permanent move. The 31-year-old is keen for first-team football and is not getting that at Rangers. (Daily Record)

Barry Ferguson thinks the Rangers players would be foolish to get drawn in to the unhappiness this week at Celtic Park. The former Ibrox skipper says Celtic's defeat by Ferencvaros means they are "now wounded and are going to come back strongly". (Daily Record)

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam is in talks about a move home to play for the team he supports - Dundee.(Courier)