Joel Pereira's most recent competitive appearance came in Hearts' 5-0 thrashing by Celtic in the Scottish Premiership in February

Huddersfield Town have signed goalkeeper Joel Pereira on a season-long loan from Premier League side Manchester United.

The 24-year-old came through United's academy and has so far made two senior appearances for the Reds.

Pereira spent last term on loan at Scottish side Hearts, for whom he turned out 25 times.

"It's a positive reaction to get a replacement after Ryan Schofield's injury," boss Carlos Corberan said.

"We are looking forward to working with players with potential that allow us to grow as a club."

A Portugal Under-21 international, Pereira has also spent time on loan with Rochdale and Portuguese sides Belenenses and Vitoria Setubal.

