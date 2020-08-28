Luke Freeman: Nottingham Forest sign Sheffield United midfielder on loan

Luke Freeman (right) made 16 appearances in all competitions for Chris Wilder's (left) Sheffield United last season

Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Luke Freeman from Sheffield United on a season-long loan, with the option of a permanent move.

The 28-year-old began his career at Gillingham and had a spell at Arsenal before moving to Stevenage.

In 2014, he joined Bristol City, who won the Football League Trophy and the League One title in his first season.

He signed for Queens Park Rangers two years later, but joined the Blades for their Premier League return last term.

Forest start the new season with an EFL Cup tie at Barnsley on 5 September, followed a week later by a trip to QPR for their first Championship game of 2020-21.

