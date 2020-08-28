Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Marlon Fossey is yet to make a senior appearance for Fulham

Shrewsbury Town have signed defender Marlon Fossey on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Fulham.

The 21-year-old United States Under-20 international is yet to make a senior appearance for Fulham, having had a long spell sidelined due to injury.

"He's someone who I've been chasing for 18 months, so I'm delighted to get him," boss Sam Ricketts said.

"He's really athletic, he can get up and down the line really well. He's got a gymnastics background as well."

