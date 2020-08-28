Bologna's Aaron Hickey bid 'nowhere near' Hearts' valuation

Hickey, who turned 18 in June, has made 33 appearances for Hearts

Bologna's bid for Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey is well short of the valuation placed on him by his club.

The 18-year-old has visited the Serie A side and Bayern Munich with a view to a move, while boyhood club Celtic may provide another option.

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson told BBC Scotland Sportsound that Hickey is "a tremendous talent".

"We've had interest from one team. It's been knocked back. It's not anywhere near what we're looking for," he said.

"He's like a 24- or 25-year-old in an 18-year-old's body. He understands the game already. He has massive potential. We'll see where things go in the next week or two.

"I've been really impressed with him."

Neilson admitted he would rather Hickey remained at Tynecastle as Hearts attempt to gain promotion from the Championship.

"I didn't know a lot about him before I came in," said the former Dundee United head coach.

"Training day to day and watching him close up, he's very mature for his age, he's composed, has good physique, ticks all the boxes. We just need to help as much as we can to develop him."

Neilson is working to reduce the first-team squad from a figure of 32 when he took over from Daniel Stendel in June on a four-year deal.

"It's very difficult to work with such a big squad," he said. "You don't want 10-14 senior players who expect to play every week and aren't even making the squad, so we had to cut it to make sure we had a pathway for the young ones."