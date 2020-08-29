Women's Champions League final 2019-20: Wolfsburg v Lyon

Nikita Parris' quarter-final goal helped Lyon reach the last four, but she was shown two yellow cards in their semi-final

England forward Nikita Parris will be suspended for Sunday's Women's Champions League final, as her club Lyon bid for a fifth consecutive title.

But Lionesses right-back Lucy Bronze, left-back Alex Greenwood and striker Jodie Taylor could all feature for the French team when they meet Wolfsburg.

The two sides face each other in the final for the fourth time since 2013.

The match is being played without fans at San Sebastian's Anoeta stadium, the home of La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

French club Lyon, who are bidding for a record seventh European triumph in their ninth appearance in the final, defeated Wolfsburg in their past two meetings in finals, in both 2016 and 2018.

The German side, themselves two-time champions and in their fifth final, beat Barcelona in the last four after easing past Glasgow City in the quarter-finals.

Lyon beat Bayern Munich in their quarter-final on 22 August - aided by a headed goal from former Manchester City forward Parris - but the 26-year-old from Merseyside was sent off late on in Wednesday's semi-final win over Paris St-Germain.