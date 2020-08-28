Wrexham sign Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf on loan

Adi Yussuf helped Solihull Moors reach the National League play-off semi-finals in 2018-19

Wrexham have signed striker Adi Yussuf on a season-long loan from Blackpool.

The Tanzania international becomes the latest addition at the National League club with seven new faces now in at the Racecourse.

Yussuf, 28, will boost manager Dean Keates' attacking options having scored 17 goals in 2018-19 at this level for Solihull Moors.

Such form earned a move to Blackpool last summer, though he has not yet made an appearance for the League One side.

"I've played here a few times, I know a few of the boys and I can't wait to get started," Yussuf said of his move to Wrexham.

"Hopefully I'll bring the goals and the hard work and hopefully we can do big things this year.

"I've seen the boys that have signed, the boys that are here. It's a good bunch of lads so I think this year could be a good year for us."

Yussuf, a product of Leicester City's academy, spent time on loan at former club Solihull as well as Boreham Wood last season.

Born in Zanzibar, he has two caps for his country, making his debut in 2019 and featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations against eventual winners Algeria.

He joins Jamie Reckord, Elliott Durrell, Jordan Ponticelli, Reece Hall-Johnson, Jordan Davies and Theo Vassell in Keates' squad ahead of the new season that starts on 3 October.