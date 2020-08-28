Matej Kovar: Manchester United keeper joins Swindon on loan

Czech Republic youth international Matej Kovar joined Manchester United from FC Slovacko in January 2018

League One newcomers Swindon Town have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Czech Republic Under-20 international is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League club.

However, he featured for the Red Devils' youth sides last season in the EFL Trophy, Premier League 2 and the Uefa Youth League.

"It was the right time to come here and get some experience in men's football," he told the club website.

"I'm really happy the club came to me and gave me this opportunity."

