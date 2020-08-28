Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Tyler Walker scored once in seven outings for Nottingham Forest last season, having spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Lincoln City

Championship newcomers Coventry City have signed striker Tyler Walker from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

Walker came through Forest's academy and scored seven goals in 45 appearances for the club after making his senior debut in March 2015.

The 23-year-old is the son of former Forest and England defender Des Walker.

He also spent time on loan at Burton, Stevenage, Port Vale, Bolton, Mansfield and Lincoln.

Walker, who has represented England at Under-20 level, scored 16 goals in 34 games during a loan spell with the Imps last season.

"Tyler is a terrific talent, who we have been interested in for the last couple of years," Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club website. external-link

"As his goalscoring record shows, he's a striker with great ability who really tests and stretches defences."

