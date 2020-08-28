Last updated on .From the section Reading

Ovie Ejaria made 39 appearances for Reading last season

Reading have signed midfielder Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool in a deal which runs until summer 2024 after he had two spells on loan with the Royals.

The 22-year-old came through Arsenal's academy before joining Liverpool in 2016 where he made eight appearances, including three FA Cup starts.

Prior to his first spell at Reading in 2018-19, Ejaria went out on loan to Sunderland and Rangers.

"Ovie has shown his exceptional quality whilst here," boss Mark Bowen said.

"I'm sure all our supporters are excited to see him continue to impress as a Royal during the course of the next four years."

Ejaria has made 54 appearances for Reading during his time with the club and has already been training with them during pre-season.

