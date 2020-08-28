Callum Whelan: Oldham Athletic sign midfielder on two-year deal after Watford release

Callum Whelan has made two senior appearances in his career so far - both coming for Watford last season
Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Callum Whelan on a two-year deal following his release by Championship side Watford.

The 21-year-old began his career with Manchester United but did not make a senior appearance for the Red Devils.

He went on to join Watford in 2019 but only played two first-teams games for the Hornets, both in the FA Cup.

"I'm really looking forward to giving my all for this club as there is a lot of quality in the team," he said.

