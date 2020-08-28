Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Harrison Biggins turned out 13 times for Fleetwood Town during 2019-20

Barrow have signed midfielder Harrison Biggins from League One side Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old has made 54 appearances for the Cod Army since making his debut for the Highbury club in 2017.

Biggins turned out 30 times during his breakout season in 2018-19 and scored his first goal for the club when they faced Barnsley in September 2018.

He made just 13 appearances for Joey Barton's side last season, however, with 10 of those coming in the league.

