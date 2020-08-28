Last updated on .From the section Newport

Saikou Janneh has previously been on loan at Torquay United.

Newport County have signed striker Saikou Janneh on a season-long loan from Championship club Bristol City.

Janneh, 20, has no Football League experience, but had a loan spell at Torquay United, helping the club to the National League South title in 2018-19.

Bristol City can recall Janneh in January with Newport having tried to sign him in January and last summer.

Meanwhile Newport defender Marvel Ekpiteta has joined Ebbsfleet United on loan until January 2021.

