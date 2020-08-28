Rangers & Celtic matches on 12 September set to be test events

Rangers' match against Dundee United at Ibrox on 12 September is likely to be a test event

Three Scottish Premiership games on 12 September are set to be test events with fans after government talks.

Rangers' home match with Dundee United, and Ross County against Celtic are likely to feature, with one other game also permitted to be used for a pilot.

If successful, all top-flight clubs could then host limited numbers of fans from the following weekend.

It comes after Celtic's request for Sunday's match with Motherwell to serve as a test event was refused.

The government rejected the proposal, while allowing Friday's rugby match between Edinburgh and Glasgow at Murrayfield to be attended by 700 fans.

That will be the first sports event in Scotland since lockdown to have spectators.

The Premiership test events are expected to have crowds in the low hundreds.

All 12 sides will play at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 12 September, with no games being moved for television.