David Turnbull: Midfielder relieved to join Celtic at second attempt

David Turnbull is available to make his Celtic debut against former club Motherwell

David Turnbull is relieved to finally join Celtic after injury scuppered the move last year, but he admits it was tough to leave boyhood club Motherwell.

The Scotland Under-21 midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the champions after leaving Fir Park for a fee that could rise to £3.25m.

Turnbull says it will be "strange" if he makes his debut when Celtic host Motherwell on Sunday.

"It feels brilliant, after what's gone on," the 21-year-old said of his move.

"I'm delighted to get it done. I always had in the back of my head what I wanted to achieve.

"It's a huge club. It will give me confidence going into training and games that they were looking to sign me last year and this year as well."

Turnbull's proposed move to Celtic collapsed 14 months ago when his medical flagged up a knee issue which required surgery.

He has since made a full recovery, playing in Motherwell's five Scottish Premiership matches this season, scoring once.

Coming from a Motherwell-supporting family, Turnbull says he owes his old club a lot.

"It was tough. Motherwell has been there for me my whole life and I need to thank them, especially the physio Davie Henderson for looking after me the past 14 months," said.

"[My old team-mates] They have all been delighted for me, putting messages in the group chat, wishing me luck, saying it's a great move. All of them are buzzing for me."