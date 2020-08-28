Celtic's Boli Bolingoli gets three-game ban; 'Aberdeen eight' receive three-game suspended ban

Scott McKenna is one of the eight Aberdeen players to receive a suspended three-game ban

Celtic's Boli Bolingoli has been given a three-game ban for his quarantine breach, with a further two-match penalty suspended until 28 February.

And the 'Aberdeen eight' have each received a suspended three-game ban.

Bolingoli travelled to Spain, did not isolate and then played at Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen's Bruce Anderson, Craig Bryson, Sam Cosgrove, Michael Devlin, Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Scott McKenna flouted lockdown by visiting a bar on 1 August.

The nine players learned their fate at a Scottish FA hearing on Friday.

The suspended bans will only come into effect if they are again charged with bringing football into disrepute or failing to comply with the laws of the game before 28 February.

Following the eight Aberdeen players' night out at a city-centre bar linked to a Covid-19 outbreak, two tested positive, and the club had three matches postponed.

In relation to the breaches, Celtic - who had two games called off as a result of Bolingoli's transgression - and Aberdeen are being investigated by the SPFL.