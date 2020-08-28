Emily van Egmond: West Ham United Women sign Australia midfielder on loan

Emily van Egmond has been capped 97 times by Australia

Women's Super League side West Ham United have signed Australia midfielder Emily van Egmond on loan from American outfit Orlando Pride.

The 27-year-old has joined the Hammers until January and is their seventh summer signing so far.

"I've heard only good things about this club," she told West Ham's website.

"I've heard the Women's Super League in England is definitely on the rise. You can see that in the signings that have come to England so I'm really excited."

Head coach Matt Beard added: "In Emily, we have a versatile midfielder who has played for some of the world's very best teams and proved herself across the globe.

"I am excited for what she will add to our team and believe she will prove to be a great addition to the squad."