David Tutonda made 79 league starts for Barnet between January 2017 and the end of last term

League One club Bristol Rovers have signed former Barnet left-back David Tutonda on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the West Country outfit.

Born in Zaire, the Cardiff City academy product spent the past two-and-a-half seasons at Barnet before his contract with the Bees expired this summer.

Rovers manager Ben Garner said: "David is very humble and his character will fit in very well here. We also see the potential to really develop his game."

