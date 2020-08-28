Nicky Maynard agrees new terms with Mansfield Town
Striker Nicky Maynard has rejoined Mansfield Town on a one-year contract.
The 33-year-old was the club's top scorer last season with 15 in 35 appearances, including a hat-trick in a 3-2 win at Cambridge.
He was first signed by the Stags from Bury in the summer of 2019.
"Obviously Nicky is a few weeks short of match fitness, so fingers crossed we can get him up to speed and ready for the start of our league campaign," said manager Graham Coughlan.