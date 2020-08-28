Nicky Maynard agrees new terms with Mansfield Town

Nicky Maynard
Nicky Maynard's previous clubs include Bristol City, West Ham, Cardiff, Wigan and Aberdeen

Striker Nicky Maynard has rejoined Mansfield Town on a one-year contract.

The 33-year-old was the club's top scorer last season with 15 in 35 appearances, including a hat-trick in a 3-2 win at Cambridge.

He was first signed by the Stags from Bury in the summer of 2019.

"Obviously Nicky is a few weeks short of match fitness, so fingers crossed we can get him up to speed and ready for the start of our league campaign," said manager Graham Coughlan.

