Aaron Mooy joins Shanghai SIPG from Brighton

Mooy scored twice during his time at Brighton

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy has joined Shanghai SIPG from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

Mooy, 29, signed for the Seagulls on a three-and-a-half year deal in January having initially joined on loan from Huddersfield Town in August 2019.

He scored two goals in 32 appearances last season to help Brighton to their best Premier League points haul.

"Aaron has been an excellent professional during his time with us," said manager Graham Potter.

"It's a good move for all parties. We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing."

Mooy's move to China is subject to international clearance.

Shanghai SIPG are currently three points clear at the top of the Chinese Super League Group B.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.