Leeds are back in the top flight for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign

Leeds United's return to the Premier League against champions Liverpool on 12 September will be televised live.

The game at Anfield will kick off at 17:30 BST and be shown on Sky Sports.

The first televised match of the new season will be earlier that day when promoted Fulham host Arsenal at 12:30 on BT Sport.

Eleven out of the 28 Premier League matches confirmed for September will not be available for fans in the UK to view live.

Even though all Premier League matches next month will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, no arrangement has been put in place similar to the one agreed for the end of last season which meant the final 92 matches were all broadcast live, with 33 of those made available free to air.

Football Supporters' Association chief executive Kevin Miles has said the situation is "ridiculous" while various individual club supporters' groups have voiced their opposition.

This season 220 of the 380 Premier League matches will be televised live by Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon Prime.

The EFL has reached agreement with Sky Sports for all non-televised matches in its divisions to be available via streaming while restrictions on stadium capacities remain in place, plus those in the Carabao Cup first round.

Premier League clubs are scheduled to be able to welcome fans back on a socially distanced basis from October, but grounds are expected to be only operating at around a maximum 30% capacity.

Televised games (all times BST)

Saturday, 12 September

12:30: Fulham v Arsenal (BT Sport)

17:30: Liverpool v Leeds Utd (Sky Sports)

Sunday, 13 September

14:00: West Brom v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

16:30: Tottenham v Everton (Sky Sports)

Monday, 14 September

20:00: Brighton v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Saturday, 19 September

12:30: Everton v West Brom (BT Sport)

17:30: Man Utd v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Sunday, 20 September

12:00: Southampton v Tottenham (BT Sport)

14:00: Arsenal v West Ham (Sky Sports)

16:30: Chelsea v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Monday, 21 September

20:00: Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports)

Saturday, 26 September

12:30: Brighton v Man Utd (BT Sport)

17:30: West Brom v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Sunday, 27 September

12:00: Sheff Utd v Leeds Utd (BT Sport)

14:00: Fulham v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

16:30: Man City v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

Monday, 28 September

20:00 Liverpool v Arsenal (Sky Sports)