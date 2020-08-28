Last updated on .From the section Irish

Walter Figueira is an injury concern as Derry begin their bid for FAI Cup glory

Extra.ie FAI Cup second round: Drogheda Utd v Derry City Venue: United Park, Drogheda Date: Saturday 29 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine is sweating on the fitness of Walter Figueira and Jack Malone for the FAI Cup game against Drogheda United.

Striker Figueira and midfielder Malone missed Tuesday's Europa League defeat by FK Riteriai in Lithuania because of tight hamstrings.

"They were a huge loss to us on Tuesday - both are brilliant and we'll see how they are before the game," said Devine.

Drogheda, who sit second in the First Division, host City at United Park.

Derry are starting their FAI Cup campaign at the second-round stage as they bid to win in the competition for a sixth time, with their last triumph coming in 2012.

Devine's team are aiming to bounce back after the 3-2 extra-time defeat by FK Riteriai in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Mixed news

Conor Clifford sustained concussion in the game and he misses the trip to Drogheda but defender Cameron McJannet comes into the squad after serving his Covid quarantine period.

"I'm happy with the group that's going to Drogheda - there's a lot of talent in the group, there's players I'm looking for a response from and there's players that we know have to up their game a bit," added Devine.

Drogheda and the Candystripes last met in a league encounter in 2017

"But they also know they are more than capable of doing that and we're confident of going down there and getting a good result.

"This game is important for us as it's come around quite quick (from Tuesday) - it's a huge, important cup tie and it's important we go down there with a freshness and a belief that we're going to do it.

"We've a brilliant tradition in the FAI Cup and we want to continue that.

"It's a very difficult tie - Drogheda are a good side, they've good players, they are going great in their division but we want to go down and stamp our authority all over it."