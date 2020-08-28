Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Mo Sangare has not played a first-team game for Newcastle

Newcastle United have loaned midfielder Mo Sangare to Accrington Stanley for the entire League One season.

The Liberia international, 21, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club, but has been a regular for the under-23 side.

Sangare spent time in the north west with the Stanley development squad earlier in his career but was unable to gain a work permit to sign at the time.

He joins fellow Newcastle loanee Tom Allan at the Wham Stadium.

"I spent around eight months here when I first came over from Liberia," said Sangare.

"I couldn't speak a lot of English and going to Accrington and Rossendale College helped me. I know Ross Sykes and Reagan Ogle from that time and obviously it helps with Tom Allan being here on loan from Newcastle as well."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.