Macclesfield Town have appointed former England and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Tim Flowers as their new manager.

The 53-year-old, capped 11 times by his country and a Premier League winner with Rovers, has been out of work since leaving Solihull Moors in January.

He replaces head coach Mark Kennedy, who left following the Silkmen's relegation to the National League.

Macclesfield were relegated in August after a points deduction for breaches relating to non-payment of wages.

They appeared to have escaped dropping down from the English Football League in June when they were initially docked two points, with four suspended.

That left them one point above Stevenage in the table, but the EFL successfully appealed against the decision to send them bottom - having been deducted 17 points in total over the course of the 2019-20 season, across three disciplinary cases.

During 19 months in charge of Solihull, Flowers guided them to their best-ever finish of second place in the fifth tier in the 2019-20 season, as well as the second round of the FA Cup.

