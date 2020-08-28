Cymru Premier: Connah's Quay Nomads begin title defence against Bala

Connah's Quay Nomads will begin their Cymru Premier title defence against Europa League qualifiers Bala Town.

Andy Morrison's side will welcome Bala to Deeside Stadium when the new season kicks-off on the weekend of 12 September.

Last year's runners up The New Saints will travel to Barry Town United.

Promoted Haverfordwest are at home against Cefn Druids while Flint Town, back in the Welsh top-flight for the first time since 1998, host Newtown.

The Nomads' opening fixture is a 17.45 kick-off against a Bala team who finished third last year, seeing them qualify for the Europa League. They beat Valletta of Malta on Thursday to reach the second qualifying round for the first time.

Elsewhere, Cardiff Met travel to Aberystwyth and Caernarfon welcome Penybont in the first fixtures since Welsh football was put on hold in March because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Nomads were crowned champions for the first time when the season was officially curtailed in May, with final standings settled by an unweighted points-per-game method.

It saw The New Saints miss out on the title for the first time in nine seasons, with the pair set to go head-to-head in the new season on 13 October.

The season will resume behind closed doors, although the Football Association of Wales has submitted a request to the Welsh Government that the league is considered as a possible pilot event for the safe return of spectators.

The second tier Cymru North and Cymru South leagues are yet to have been given a start date. The Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League's new season will start on 27 September.