Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Mohamed El Makrini's Kilmarnock highlight came during his Scottish Cup goal against Aberdeen last season

Midfielder Mohamed El Makrini has completed his move from Kilmarnock to Norwegian side IK Start.

The 33-year-old was signed by Angelo Alessio and made 27 appearances last season, but did not feature this term competitively under Alex Dyer.

The Dutchman netted three goals for Killie, including an overhead kick in a Scottish Cup defeat by Aberdeen.

"We thank Mohamed for all his efforts with Kilmarnock," read a club statement.

"[We] wish him all the very best for the future."

El Makrini joined the Scottish Premiership side from Roda in his homeland, having started his career out at Den Bosch.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.