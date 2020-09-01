A new era beckons for Northern Ireland when Ian Baraclough takes charge of his first game as manager in Romania on Friday.

Eight years, six months and seven days earlier - or 3111 days, if you'd rather - Michael O'Neill led Northern Ireland into his his maiden fixture, a 3-0 friendly defeat at home to Norway.

Twenty-three players were named in O'Neill's first squad as he started to lay the foundations of the successful tenure which would follow.

From managers-to-be to forgotten men, where are the class of 2012?

Goalkeepers

Lee Camp, Alan Mannus and Michael McGovern were between the sticks in O'Neill's first NI squad

Lee Camp

Club then: Nottingham Forest Age in 2012 : 27 Club now: Free Agent Caps: 9

Included ahead of veteran stopper Maik Taylor, Birmingham-born Lee Camp had the honour of starting between the sticks for O'Neill's first game back in 2012, however he lost the keeper's jersey to Roy Carroll shortly into O'Neill's tenure and hasn't won a cap since.

After making 163 appearances for Nottingham Forest from 2009-13, Camp became a bit of a journeyman, playing for seven clubs in as many years.

Was released by Birmingham City at the expiry of his contract and is currently a free agent.

Alan Mannus

Club then: St Johnstone Age in 2012: 29 Club now: Shamrock Rovers Caps: 9

A title winner with David Jeffrey and Linfield, Alan Mannus had just secured a move to Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone from Shamrock Rovers.

He won the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone in 2014 but never really managed to break into the starting berth for Northern Ireland, appearing in a handful of friendlies through his international career.

Recently a FAI Cup final hero in his second spell at Rovers, Mannus is still regarded as one of the top keepers in the League of Ireland as he enters the twilight years of his career.

Michael McGovern

Club then: Falkirk Age in 2012: 27 Club now: Norwich City Caps: 30

A hero-to-be at Euro 2016 after his impression of a brick wall against Germany, Michael McGovern was Falkirk's first-choice between the sticks back in 2012, where he was twice named Players' Player of the Year.

His performance against Germany earned the Fermanagh native a move to Norwich City from Hamilton Academical in July 2016, where he has mainly been used in cup competitions behind John Ruddy and Tim Krul.

He has only made 22 appearances in a four-year stint at Carrow Road, however he is still a regular with Northern Ireland and currently vies for a starting shirt with Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Trevor Carson.

Defenders

Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley, Michael Duff, Shane Ferguson, Ryan McGivern, Aaron Hughes, Lee Hodson and Craig Cathcart all featured in 2012

Jonny Evans

Club then: Manchester United Age in 2012: 24 Club now: Leicester City Caps: 84

Jonny Evans was a youngster at Manchester United when he made his debut in Northern Ireland's famous win over Spain in 2006.

He remained at United until 2015, when Louis van Gaal let the ever-reliable defender leave for West Brom, where he was made captain and formed a solid partnership with Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley.

Leicester City made a bid for Evans in 2018 and he has been a regular at the Premier League club ever since, helping the Foxes secure European football again next season.

Evans is one of the most important players in the current squad and will be crucial if there is to be future success under Baraclough.

Gareth McAuley

Club then: West Brom Age in 2012: 32 Club now: Retired Caps: 80

Ohhhh Gareth McAuley....

One of the most successful Irish League to English football converts, McAuley was a regular for West Brom and Northern Ireland throughout the O'Neill era and had a (rather healthy) habit of scoring some massive goals for his country.

He spent seven years at West Brom and retired last year after a brief stint with boyhood club Rangers. Thanks for the memories, Gareth!

Michael Duff

Club then: Burnley Age in 2012 : 34 Club now : Cheltenham Town (Manager) Caps: 24

A stalwart when O'Neill took over, Duff hung up his boots in 2016 after a 20-year professional career, with his last international cap coming shortly after O'Neill took over.

For those who love a bit of random trivia, Duff became the first footballer to be promoted to the Premier League on three occasions with the same club when he was with Burnley.

He is also the only player to have played in each of the top eight tiers of English football, which may come in handy for a pub quiz some day.

Since retiring, the 42-year-old became manager of Cheltenham Town in 2018, where he spent eight years as a player. He recently lost a League One play off to Northampton Town and Duff will be hoping his side can bounce back stronger next season.

Shane Ferguson

Club then: Newcastle United Age in 2012: 20 Club now: Millwall Caps: 42

Big things were hoped for Shane Ferguson when he broke into the first team at St James' Park as a teenager in 2010.

He has since become a regular with Championship side Millwall, making the switch to the Den in 2016 after loans with Birmingham City and Rangers, and with a trusty left foot, Ferguson's versatility was frequently used by O'Neill.

A stalwart of over 40 caps, Ferguson has been included in Baraclough's maiden squad and will be hoping to add more appearances to that tally.

Ryan McGivern

Club then: Nottingham Forest (On loan from Manchester City) Age in 2012: 22 Club now: Linfield Caps: 24

Breaking into professional football with Manchester City, Ryan McGivern didn't quite make it at the Etihad Stadium but forged a solid career in the lower leagues.

The Newry native was sent out on a flurry of loans while at City before settling at Hibernian, however he then had four stints across England in as many years before moving back to Northern Ireland in 2018 with Linfield.

Still plying his trade in the Irish Premiership with the Blues, McGivern has collected back-to-back league titles at Windsor Park.

Aaron Hughes

Club then: Fulham Age in 2012: 32 Club now: Retired Caps: 112

Aaron Hughes, some man for one man, was coaxed out of retirement by O'Neill for his first game as Northern Ireland boss.

He would go on to feature at Euro 2106 at the tender age of 36 and ended his club career playing for Melbourne City, Indian side Kerala Blasters and Hearts.

Won his last cap in 2018 and he retired last year after a 22-year career. What a servant.

Lee Hodson

Club then: Watford Age in 2012: 20 Club now: Hamilton Academical (On loan from Gillingham) Caps: 24

Right back Lee Hodson has been a regular in Northern Ireland squads over the last eight years without really making an impact on the starting team, with Conor McLaughlin and Stuart Dallas both preferred at right back by O'Neill.

With Watford when O'Neill took the NI hot seat, English-born Hodson dropped from the Championship to League One with Brentford and MK Dons.

Scotland has been his home in recent seasons, with spells at Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Rangers. He moved to Gillingham in 201,9 however he was immediately back at St Mirren on loan last season and will spend the current campaign with Hamilton Academical.

Craig Cathcart

Club then: Blackpool Age in 2012: 23 Club now: Watford Caps: 50

Craig Cathcart and Jonny Evans have formed quite the partnership at the heart of Northern Ireland's defence under O'Neill.

At club level, Cathcart was on the brink of the Manchester United first team before injury ended his season early, and subsequently he was sent on loan to Royal Antwerp, Plymouth Argyle and Watford before making a permanent switch to Blackpool in 2010.

Moved to Watford in 2014, where has been a constant despite a high turnover of managers at Vicarage Road, however he suffered Premier League relegation last season and should be crucial in the Hornet's attempts to rise back into the top tier.

Midfielders

Josh Carson, Steven David, Dean Shiels, Grant McCann, Sammy Clingan, Corry Evans, Niall McGinn and Paddy McCourt made up the engine room for O'Neill

Josh Carson

Club then: Ipswich Age in 2012: 18 Club now: Coleraine Caps: 4

Hopes were high for Ipswich winger Josh Carson whenever he broke into O'Neill's squad, however he only featured twice under O'Neill before dropping out of international contention.

He departed Ipswich for York City and made over 70 appearance for the League Two club before returning to Northern Ireland in 2016 with Linfield, playing one season at Windsor Park before making the move to Coleraine the following year.

With title-winning experience, Carson has been integral to the Bannsiders' success in recent seasons and is one of the first names on the team sheet for Oran Kearney.

Steven Davis

Club then: Rangers Age in 2012: 27 Club now: Rangers Caps: 117

Back with Rangers, Steven Davis' career has moved full circle from the beginning to the end of O'Neill era.

Superb form with the Ibrox side earned a move to Southampton, where he eventually became captain and made almost 200 appearances at St Mary's before returning to Rangers in 2019.

If he features in Baraclough's opening two games, the 34-year-old will equal Pat Jennings' all-time caps record of 119 and, to be honest, Davis is that good, he could probably still be playing in another eight years.

The finest player in the modern era to pull on a Northern Ireland shirt.

Dean Shiels

Club then: Kilmarnock Age in 2012: 27 Club now: Northern Ireland Women (Assistant coach) Caps: 14

After making his international debut as a youngster in 2005, Dean Shiels scored his only international goal against Luxembourg in September 2012 before falling out of favour with O''Neill.

He was part of Rangers' rise back up the Scottish football ladder and made 90 appearances for the Ibrox men before having sporadic stints at Dundalk, FC Edmonton, Dunfermline and Derry City.

Shiels had a brief spell in the blue and white of Coleraine in 2019 before hanging up his boots and he has now followed his father into coaching, taking the assistant's job under Kenny with the Northern Ireland's women's team.

Grant McCann

Club then: Peterborough United Age in 2012: 32 Club now: Hull City (Manager) Caps: 39

Another player who was in the twilight of their career when O'Neill took charge of Northern Ireland, Grant McCann won the last of his 39 caps away to the Netherlands in June 2012.

He departed Peterborough United for Linfield in 2015 before ending his playing career, however he returned to manager the Posh in 2015 before a spell in the Doncaster Rovers hot seat, where he led the club to the League One play-offs.

McCann took the manager's job at Hull City in June 2019, and somehow survived as the Tigers plummeted out of the Championship last season, despite being on the fringes of the top six at Christmas.

Sammy Clingan

Club then: Coventry City Age in 2012: 27 Club now: Glenavon Caps: 39

A fan favourite due to his graceful and classy style, Sammy Clingan won his final international cap in 2014.

He joined Doncaster Rovers after leaving Coventry City in 2012, and had an injury-plagued spell with Kilmarnock before moving to Irish League football with Linfield in 2016.

Moved to Glenavon in 2017, where he has guided the production line at Mourneview Park with his experience, and he is still going strong with the Lurgan Blues at the tender age of 34.

Corry Evans

Club then: Hull City Age in 2012 : 22 Club now: Blackburn Rovers Caps: 59

Like his older brother Jonny, Corry Evans became such an important player for O'Neill, being almost ever-present alongside Davis in the middle of the park.

Evans made the move to Championship club Blackburn Rovers in 2013 and has made just shy of 200 appearances for the Ewood Park outfit.

Was set to miss the Euro 2020 play-offs after fracturing his skull in January while playing for Blackburn, but has since returned to the pitch after making a recovery and is set to be a crucial cog for Baraclough.

Niall McGinn

Club then: Brentford (On loan from Celtic) Age in 2012: 25 Club now: Aberdeen Caps: 60

Another hero of the Euro 2016 finals, Niall McGinn is an experienced head in the Northern Ireland squad and is is set to add to his 60 caps under Baraclough's tenure.

The winger's strike against Ukraine may not be replayed as frequently as McAuley's header, but the goal which secured the three points was crucial and sparked unforgettable pandemonium in the stands in Lyon.

Found his home at Pittodrie with Aberdeen in two spells with the Scottish club, with a brief stint in China with Gwangju FC in between, and remains as important as ever for Northern Ireland.

Paddy McCourt

Club then: Celtic Age in 2012: 28 Club now: Derry City (Academy director) Caps: 18

The Derry Pele will forever be remembered for that goal against the Faroe Islands at Windsor Park, where he dribbled 40 yards past four players and chipped the ball into the net. It was glorious.

After leaving Celtic in 2013, McCourt had spells with Barnsley, Brighton, Notts County, Luton Town and Irish League outfit Glenavon.

Pulled the curtain on his career in 2018 after a stint with Finn Harps and moved into coaching, where he is currently Derry City's academy director with the League of Ireland club.

Forwards

David Healy, Warren Feeney, Josh McQuoid, Jamie Ward and Martin Paterson made up O'Neill's attacking line

David Healy

Club then: Rangers Age in 2012: 32 Club now: Linfield (Manager) Caps: 95

Northern Ireland's record goalscorer was edging towards retirement when O'Neill took the reigns at Windsor Park.

After winning 95 caps, he called time on his career in 2013 after a season with Bury and moved into management with Linfield.

It has been a successful stint at Windsor park for Healy, most recently winning back-to-back Irish Premiership titles with the Blues and he almost led the Irish League club into the Europa League group stages in 2019.

Warren Feeney

Club then: Plymouth Argyle Age in 2012: 31 Club now: Pirin Blagoevgrad (Manager) Caps: 46

A massive personality in the Northern Ireland, Warren Feeney was in the twilight of his career and didn't actually feature under O'Neill before he retired from playing full-time in 2015.

He moved into management with Linfield and he left to be Newport County's assistant manager in October 2015, before earning the top job at Rodney Parade four months later.

Feeney had more number two jobs with Crawley Town, under Harry Kewell, and Notts County before a return to the Irish League followed with Ards, who were relegated from the top flight, before he swapped County Down for Bulgarian club Pirin Blagoevgrad in November.

Josh McQuoid

Club then: Burnley (On loan from Millwall) Age in 2012: 22 Club now: Weymouth Caps: 5

The forgotten man of O'Neill's maiden squad, McQuoid rose through the underage ranks with Northern Ireland and was a promising forward on the books of Bournemouth, Millwall and Burnley.

He won a penalty on his Northern Ireland debut against Morocco and went on to win four more caps before completely disappearing off the radar.

Now 30 years of age, McQuoid is still stepping out on the pitch for non-league side Weymouth, the 11th club of his career.

Jamie Ward

Club then : Derby County Age in 2012: 25 Club now: Free Agent Caps: 35

A tenacious terrier up front, Jamie Ward's work ethic made him a huge fan favourite and a key player in Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

After leaving Derby for Nottingham Forest in 2015, Ward went on loan to Burton Albion, Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic while contracted to the City Stadium before moving to Scunthorpe United on a short-term deal in September.

Dropped out of the Northern Ireland squad in 2018 after the emergence of Gavin Whyte and is now a free agent after departing Scunthorpe.

Martin Paterson

Club then: Burnley Age in 2012: 24 Club now: Inter Miami (Coach) Caps: 22

The man who netted the goal which helped Michael O'Neill down Fabio Capello's Russia and secure his first win as Northern Ireland boss, Burnley cult hero Martin Paterson won his last international cap in 2014.

After moving to Huddersfield, the forward had a globe-trotting end to his playing career, including spells in the USA with Orlando City and Tampa Bay Rowdies before ending his playing career under Teddy Sheringham at Indian Super League side ATK.

In a surprising career step, Paterson now coaches at David Beckham's Inter Miami in the USA, taking on the assistant manager's position at the second string side Fort Lauderdale CF.