Last updated on .From the section Irish

The Republic's last game was a win over Montenegro in March

Midfielders Alli Murphy and Ellen Molloy have received their first international call-ups for the Republic of Ireland's crucial Women's European Championship qualifier against Germany.

The Republic sit top of Group I with Germany a point behind having played one game fewer, so the result of their 19 September meeting will determine who takes charges of the group.

Manager Vera Pauw has selected her strongest squad a day after agreeing a new deal that will see her remain in the role should the Republic qualify.

Kilkenny's Molloy has been promoted from the under-17 panel while US-born Murphy, who qualifies for the Republic through her grandparents, has recently signed for London City Lionesses.

Both sides will go into the game in Essen undefeated in qualifying, with the Republic winning four of their five matches to date.

The Championships, initially scheduled for next summer, have been postponed until 2022 as a result of the pandemic, with the nine group winners qualifying alongside the three best runners-up.

"We will travel to Germany knowing that we will face a difficult opponent, but that is part of competing at this level," said Pauw.

"Germany are one of the best teams in world football and we've seen their club teams, particularly Wolfsburg, perform so well in the UEFA Women's Champions League of late.

"So we know what to expect and we have to be ready to play our best game."

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan, Grace Moloney, Courtney Brosnan, Niamh Reid-Burke.

Defenders: Harriet Scott, Keeva Keenan, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Claire O'Riordan, Claire Walsh, Aine O'Gorman, Isibeal Atkinson.

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey, Jamie Finn, Denise O'Sullivan, Alli Murphy, Niamh Farrelly, Megan Connolly, Hayley Nolan, Jessica Ziu, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Stephanie Roche.

Forwards: Katie McCabe, Heather Payne, Leanne Kiernan, Amber Barrett, Rianna Jarrett, Julie-Ann Russell, Kyra Carusa.