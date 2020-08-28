Rachel Corsie: Birmingham City sign Scotland captain on loan

Rachel Corsie captained Scotland at the 2019 World Cup in France

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie has joined Birmingham City on loan until the end of January.

The 31-year-old centre-back moves from American side Utah Royals and follows compatriot Christie Murray to the Women's Super League club.

Corsie has won 116 caps for Scotland and led the country at their first ever World Cup finals in France last year.

She has previous experience in England having spent a year in the WSL with Notts County in 2014.

Corsie, who was born in Aberdeen, won 16 major honours with Glasgow City before her single season in England.

She then moved to Seattle Reign in the United States where she won the NWSL Shield and has played a season for Canberra United in Australia's W-League.

Birmingham's first WSL game of the 2020-21 season is away at Brighton on Sunday, 6 September.