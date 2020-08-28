Jonathan Leko: Birmingham City sign West Brom forward for undisclosed fee

Jonathan Leko was a regular for Charlton last season before a knee injury ended his campaign

Birmingham City have signed forward Jonathan Leko from West Brom for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The Baggies academy product, 21, played 23 games for the club, having made his senior debut as a 16-year-old.

Leko was on loan at Charlton last term until a knee ligament injury saw his spell cut short in December.

While at The Valley he was racially abused by Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who was banned for eight games and fined in February.

Birmingham say they beat "several clubs" to sign Leko, who scored five goals in 21 games for fellow Championship side Charlton in 2019-20.

