Shamal George's last senior appearance was for Tranmere in August 2018

League Two side Colchester United have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Shamal George on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old has been on trial with the U's during pre-season, having left Anfield this summer after 13 years.

George has had loan spells with Tranmere and Carlisle, where he made four League Two appearances in 2017-18.

Colchester head coach Steve Ball said: external-link "The modern goalkeeper, with how we want to play, has to be comfortable in possession and he ticks all the boxes."

