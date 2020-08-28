Dean Furman: Carlisle United sign South Africa midfielder
Carlisle United have signed South Africa international Dean Furman until the end of the 2020-21 season.
The 32-year-old former Bradford City, Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers midfielder returns to England after five years playing in his homeland.
Boss Chris Beech told the club website: "He's such an intelligent footballer, with the ability to dictate a game.
"His retain and regain of the ball is exceptional and he adds leadership and maturity into that area of the pitch."