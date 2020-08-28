Dean Furman: Carlisle United sign South Africa midfielder

Dean Furman of South Africa (right) challenges Egypt's Mo Salah
Dean Furman (right) has won 56 full caps for South Africa

Carlisle United have signed South Africa international Dean Furman until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 32-year-old former Bradford City, Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers midfielder returns to England after five years playing in his homeland.

Boss Chris Beech told the club website: "He's such an intelligent footballer, with the ability to dictate a game.

"His retain and regain of the ball is exceptional and he adds leadership and maturity into that area of the pitch."

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you