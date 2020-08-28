Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Martin Boyle has played in every minute of Hibs' opening five games of the season

Martin Boyle's new contract is a vote of confidence in Hibernian matching the winger's ambitions with club and country, says head coach Jack Ross.

Entering the final 12 months of his previous deal, the Australia international, 27, signed a two-year extension this week.

Boyle had been linked external-link with moves to England over the summer.

"A lot of people at the club have worked hard to convince him that his future lay here," said Ross.

"Obviously, I'm delighted because he has been a major asset to me."

Boyle has been at Easter Road since January 2015 and made his Australia debut in November 2018.

"There are always other factors for people to take into consideration off the pitch," added Ross. "I think he weighed them up as well. I think he is ambitious though and it was a lot for him to consider.

"If he wasn't at a good club that he felt that couldn't fulfil his ambitions both at club level and International level then I don't think he would have committed to the deal.

"Hopefully that's testament to how much he feels that we are heading in the right direction and him being here can help us continue to do that."

With Hibs currently level on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers after five unbeaten matches, Boyle said negotiations had gone "smoothly".

He explained: "I'm settled, playing football, enjoying it, what more can you ask for?

"I'm quite happy with the club and how they have treated me - and I'm just giving a little bit back.

"I've had a few injuries previously and come back stronger. I've missed a big chunk of football but I'm playing regularly every week and that was a big factor."