Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has scored twice in four Premiership outings this season

Steven Gerrard says he "welcomes tough decisions" as he considers selecting a "refocused" Alfredo Morelos for Rangers' visit to Hamilton on Saturday.

The striker, repeatedly linked with a move to French club Lille, was left out of the Scottish Premiership win over Kilmarnock.

Gerrard had accused Morelos of "taking his eye off the ball" but praised the Colombian's reaction to being dropped.

"We have definitely seen a difference in his application," said the manager.

"He has refocused himself into training well and working hard this week."

Gerrard said he would finalise his squad for the weekend game following Friday's training session.

However, he has options up front with summer signings Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe both starting in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, and Jermain Defoe set to return after the international break.

"You don't pick on name or reputation," Gerrard said. "You pick the players who are training hard, who are focused and who are listening, taking messages on board and going to give you the best chance.

"Last week we made a decision for the benefit of the team. Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe came in and I thought their application was really good, I was really happy with their performance.

"We're in much better shape from an attacking point of view. We're not heavily reliant on one person. I welcome those tough decisions."

With Allan McGregor fully fit again, Gerrard must choose between the veteran and Jon McLaughlin as he looks for a sixth successive clean sheet since the season started.

"Jon done extremely well, faultless if you like, but Allan has been superb for me," said Gerrard. "It's a welcome headache."